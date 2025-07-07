Home stretch for Bandon roadworks

BANDON is open for business even with South Main Street closed for two months to facilitate a brand new façade for the street, which the council says is the ‘final piece in the jigsaw’ of this multi-million euro transformation.

Pedestrian access on both sides of the street will be maintained throughout the two-month closure, while some extra car park spaces are being provided for shoppers.

The street is closed until August 31st to facilitate the re-construction of the road as well as the construction of parking bays and raised table pedestrian crossings.

A weekly newsletter is also to be provided by the contractors, Pat O’Driscoll Civil Engineering Ltd to businesses, while signage indicating the street closure as well as the fact that all businesses are open have been erected at all junctions and approach roads into Bandon.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Kevin Bowens of the Bandon Business Association (BBA) said the end of the works on the main street are in sight and they are asking people to stick with them over the next two months.

‘While it has been difficult we know we will have an amazing town centre for the future and the rendered images of the finished plans for South Main Street shared by Cork County Council are very impressive,’ he said.

Bandon Tidy Towns Group have also led the call to support local jobs and businesses, reminding people that many of these businesses generously support sports and community activities in the town.

Bridge Street will remain open to southbound traffic so customers have continued access to Pearse Street parking bays. Council officials will also be erecting signs at Ballymodan car park to remind car owners that it’s a short-term car park.

While acknowledging South Main Street faces a tough two months, Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said at last week’s meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District that the local authority is fully behind the project and they are now in the home stretch of the works.

Municipal District manager for Bandon Kinsale, Padraig Barrett said that while the closure of the street is a huge disturbance he said they are at the ‘final end of the jigsaw.’

Meanwhile, Deane’s Hardware on South Main Street confirmed last week that due to the street being closed for two months they have taken the tough decision to temporarily closed until the works are completed.

‘We will be closing on July 11th and we hope to reopen upon the completion of the road resurfacing and we look forward to welcoming everybody back in September.’

Meanwhile, the town’s summer festival, Bailiú na Banndan takes place from July 6th to 13th with plenty of family-fun events taking place throughout the festival.