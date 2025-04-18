SIPTU vows to work with pharma industry

SIPTU members have said they will work constructively with multinational pharmaceutical manufacturing companies in the best interests of the industry and the tens of thousands of high-standard jobs it provides in Ireland in the event of the US introducing tariffs targeting the sector.

SIPTU sector organiser, Andrea Cleere said ‘the many thousands of workers organised by SIPTU in the sector are very concerned by the threat of tariffs targeting its operations.’

‘We understand that this is a time of great unease for our members in the pharma sector but we can assure them that their union is preparing for all eventualities and together we will secure the best outcome for them whatever problems the erratic international situation throws up.’

She added: ‘The measures that SIPTU will be advancing to deal with this man-made crisis are all focused on protecting jobs and production processes in Ireland.

‘These measures include the establishment of sectoral taskforces involving trade unions, employers and government agencies.

‘If necessary, wage subsidy programmes and shortened working week schemes should also be considered to protect jobs and be prepared for rebuilding of any adversely impacted sectors.’