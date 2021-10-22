Schull firm’s free period products at MTU

SUSTAINABLE period products from Schull-based business Riley are now available free of charge across Munster Technological University (MTU).

The university launched Code Red earlier this month, a period dignity project providing free sanitary products to students and staff, at almost 60 locations across its campuses. Designed to tackle period poverty and period taboo through events, talks and workshops, it is the first initiative of its kind in this country.

Each Code Red bathroom dispenser is now stocked with sustainable single-use sanitary pads and tampons, developed by Riley, founded during the pandemic and spearheaded by three female entrepreneurs, Aine Kilkenny, Fiona Parfrey and Lauren Duggan, based in Schull.

With the average sanitary pad containing an approximate plastic content of 90%, Riley sought to create an eco-friendly alternative.

It is estimated that Irish women spend an average of €132 on tampons and sanitary towels every year. Research has shown that 50% of young Irish women have experienced issues around affording sanitary products.