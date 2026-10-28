Scally's SuperValu to acquire SuperValu Bandon

Scally's SuperValu in Clonakilty have confirmed that they will acquire SuperValu Bandon next month.

In a major expansion for the Clonakilty-based family retail business, which opened their Clonakilty SuperValu store in 1984, this will be their second retail outlet in West Cork.

It marks an important milestone in acquiring the Bandon store, which is located in the Riverview Shopping Centre.

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Speaking to The Southern Star, Eoghan Scally said they are looking forward to bringing that same commitment to great food and customer service to Bandon, ensuring every customer enjoys a welcoming and rewarding experience in store.

"Working alongside the existing team, we will build on the strong foundations already in place. Bandon is a town going from strength to strength. We are excited to contribute to its vibrant, thriving community and to develop a store that our colleagues, customers and the whole town can be proud of."

Eoghan and Audrey Scally will take the lead in running the new store with the official start date Tuesday November 24.

See more in next week's paper.