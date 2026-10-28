New permit rules for West Cork’s learner drivers from November 1

Learner drivers in West Cork will face additional requirements under new permit rules in place from November 1.

The new rules are part of a nationwide move aimed at encouraging more people to progress to a full driving licence.

From November, applicants for a third or fourth learner permit must have sat and failed a driving test within the previous two years.

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The requirement means learners looking to get another permit will need to have attempted the practical test recently.

Drivers applying for a fourth or subsequent permit will also have to repeat key steps when their current permit expires.

Before a further permit can be issued, they must pass the driver theory test for the relevant vehicle category and complete Essential Driver Training (EDT) or Initial Basic Training (IBT), as needed.

Jerry Buttimer, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, welcomed the changes, describing them as part of wider efforts to improve road safety and ensure learners complete the required training and testing.

“A learner permit is intended to be a stepping stone towards a full driving licence, not a long-term alternative to obtaining one,” Minister Buttimer said.

Buttimer also pointed to the risks posed by long-term learner drivers and those driving unaccompanied, saying practical steps were needed to improve safety for everyone on the road.