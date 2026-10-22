Camier’s Daybreak, Skibbereen - Newly Renovated Store: Join us for our ‘Grand Re-Opening’- 30th October

A new store with a fresh, exciting new look

Camier’s Daybreak on Bridge Street, Skibbereen, is celebrating an exciting new chapter following a major refurbishment and transformation under the Daybreak brand, (part of the Musgrave Group.) With a fresh new look, exciting new offerings and the same commitment to friendly, convenient service, there has never been a better time to call in!

Ivan Camier and Christina purchased the Londis store on Bridge Street in June 2024, bringing with them a wealth of experience in successful convenience retail, having operating shops in Ballydehob and Baltimore.

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Skibbereen proved to be the perfect fit for their business, allowing them to build on their experience while continuing to serve the needs of the local community.

The recent refurbishment of the store has a fresh new look, introducing an exciting deli counter and a drinks selection alongside all your everyday essentials, bringing even more choice to a convenience local store.

Discover what’s new at Camiers

Customers can now enjoy the tempting new Munch & Co deli, perfect for a tasty bite on the go, alongside 9 Grams coffee and refreshing iced coffee for that much-needed daily pick-me-up. And for those with a sweet tooth, Lickety Split ice cream offers a delicious treat for all ages.

Alongside these exciting additions, Camier’s Daybreak boasts an expanded off-licence, offering an enhanced selection for customers to explore. The shop continues to provide all the everyday essentials you rely on, including a wide range of groceries, newspapers and Lotto, as well as solid fuel and gas bottles — making it a convenient one-stop shop for the local community.

There’s always a warm welcome at Camiers Daybreak

Behind the fresh new look is the same welcome that customers know and appreciate.

Under the watchful eye of shop manager Margaret Balasa, the friendly and helpful team is always on hand to help you, ensuring every customer receives a warm welcome and a pleasant shopping experience.

Camier’s Daybreak is open from 7.30am to 10pm Monday to Friday, and from 8am to 10pm at weekends and on bank holidays, making it easy to pick up your essentials, grab a coffee, enjoy a deli treat or stock up on your favourites throughout the day.

Come along and celebrate with us

To mark the refurbishment and the exciting transition to Daybreak, Camier’s Daybreak will host an official opening and fun day on Friday, 30 October, from 12 noon.

Everyone is invited to join in the celebrations, discover the new-look store and experience everything the shop now has to offer. Whether you’re a regular customer or visiting for the first time, you can look forward to a warm welcome!

Ivan, Christina and the entire Camier’s Daybreak team look forward to welcoming customers old and new and continuing to be part of the vibrant Skibbereen community.

Stay up to date with the latest news, offers and happenings by following Camier’s Daybreak on Facebook and Instagram.

Camier’s Daybreak, Bridge Street, Skibbereen — your local stop for great food, great coffee, everyday essentials and a whole lot more!