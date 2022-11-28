Riley launches new eco-friendly product

SCHULL founded eco-friendly period product company Riley, has just launched a new innovative reusable applicator for tampons.

On average a person uses 11,000 tampons during their lifetime, and due to the makeup of traditional applicators, that equates to 5,500 plastic bags.

The female-founded Riley team has just announced their new reusable applicator that can be used with ‘naked’ tampons, or in other words tampons that don’t come with applicators.

Since launching last year, Riley has been committed to creating superior period care that is better for the planet. The Irish startup has a range of 100% certified organic cotton period products and uses compostable or recyclable packaging to ensure none of their products end up in landfill for thousands of years to come.

Fiona Parfrey, Riley co-founder said: ‘First and foremost, we’re here to create high quality and healthier period care, but we believe it shouldn’t cost the earth.

‘We’re in a climate crisis and we’re determined as a business to make more sustainable options accessible to menstruators. That’s why we’re constantly looking at ways that we can continue to make steps in the right direction for a more sustainable future.’

The applicators are BPA, latex and phthalate free.