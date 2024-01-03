Renewed call for Uber in West Cork

A SCHEME launched last January by the National Transport Authority (NTA) to improve and increase taxi services in rural areas like West Cork has had a poor uptake.

The Local Hackney Pilot grant-aided programme was to address the chronic shortage of taxis, not just in rural areas but across the country, but the NTA has admitted that it hasn’t helped address the chronic shortage of taxis.

West Cork Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, who has raised the lack of taxis in the Seanad and the need for the roll-out of Uber, said now is the time to find an alternative. He is calling for Uber to be allowed operate in Ireland.

In other countries Uber allows drivers to use their own private cars for transportation using ride-sharing apps. Although Uber technically operates in Ireland, it is illegal to use private vehicles for public transportation.

The NTA confirmed to him that 60% of the country’s taxis serve the 28% of the population who live in Dublin, and he feels that the introduction of Uber would ensure a better distribution of taxis in towns and villages in West Cork.

‘It’s clear that businesses across Cork south west are hampered by this lack of supply and the impact is felt across multiples departments and sectors – transport, tourism, hospitality, and enterprise. This is an issue all year round, but it is amplified at this time of the year during Christmas,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘Whether you’re out in Kinsale, Castletownbere, or any town, chances are you won’t be able to get a taxi home on a weekend night. Public transport isn’t an option – there are no late-night buses either.’

He said that if taxis do not want to operate at night, then surely now is the time for the Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan to allow an alternative to operate. ‘

We are not trying to reinvent the wheel here. We know that the Uber model works. It gives people who are Garda-vetted the option to work hours that suit them. The driver recruitment campaign by the NTA and the Local Hackney Pilot grant-aided programme haven’t worked and there needs to be engagement with the NTA about changing taxi regulations, some of which can be prohibitive,’ Sen Lombard said.