‘Power Up’ grant set to help 5,500 Cork businesses

AROUND €22m will be distributed to hospitality and retail businesses across the county from the ‘Power Up’ grant announced in the budget to assist energy costs.

The €4,000 Power Up grant is available to around 5,500 businesses in Cork city and county, with registration details to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Fine Gael West Cork Senator Tim Lombard said 3,285 county businesses are eligible for the grant.

‘Hospitality and retail businesses are the lifeblood of our towns and villages, and I know the challenges and high costs they are currently facing. This will be a help for these businesses,’ said Senator Tim Lombard, who said the payment will arrive before Christmas.

Any business who received two payments under the Increased Cost of Business scheme is eligible to register.

‘This comes alongside other important supports for small businesses in Budget 2025, including an enhanced staff training fund, changes to start-up tax relief, increased VAT thresholds, postponement of autoenrollment and sick day increases,’ said Sen Lombard.

‘Small and family-run businesses provide significant employment and economic activity and are pillars of our communities.’