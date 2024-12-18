Southern Star Ltd. logo
Business

PHOTO GALLERY: Best of West Cork on show at Star’s awards pitch night

December 18th, 2024 8:30 AM

By Emma Connolly

Share this article

THE courage, creativity and chutzpah of the 30 local businesses chosen as finalists for this year’s Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards was evident at the competition’s recent pitch night.

The awards, now in their fifth year, having been launched in 2018, are presented by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, and celebrate the innovation and entrepreneurial skills in abundance throughout the area.

Judges received more than 70 high-quality entries this year, which they narrowed down to 30, across nine categories.

The variety of categories allowed businesses of all sizes and sectors to get involved – from sole traders to entrepreneurs to SMEs, there is a category for everyone. The chosen 30 took part in the pitch night, sponsored by OfficeMaster, at the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen last Thursday.

The pitch night was an opportunity for all finalists to convince the judges that they should win their particular category, through a three-minute presentation showcasing their business.

Camaraderie and support in the room was at an all-time high, as each individual and group made their case. Powerpoint or digital slides were not allowed, and finalists employed a range of techniques to get their messages across, including music, drama, and even a surprise contribution from comedian Bernard Casey.

This year’s judges are: Aishling Goulden, Carbery’s HR lead for Ireland; Josephine O’Driscoll, Wild Atlantic Way manager, Fáilte Ireland; Paul DiRollo, owner and director of Glentree Furniture; and Seán Mahon, Southern Star Media managing director.

‘We were blown away by the quality, passion and creativity of some of the pitches,’ said Seán. ‘The judges now have a very hard job to decide who are the winners.’

MC for the evening was entrepreneur Judie Russell who said awards such as these are ‘vital’. She said they provide essential motivation to businesses, provide important publicity, and create a chance for reflection, that might not otherwise happen.

All of the entries are judged on their application and pitch, and the winners will be announced at a gala lunch next February.

 

Pitching at the event were Áine Yearnshaw and Áine Hourihane from the Sugarloaf Café in Glengarriff. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Comedian Bernard Casey made a surprise appearance to pitch for Homebot Ireland. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

A section of the large audience at Ludgate. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Siobhán Burke pitching for the West Cork Literary Festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Pitching at the event was Nuri Albakri from the Feel the Force festival. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Robert and Hetty Walsh of Walsh Print and Graphics. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Julie O'Neill, Annie O'Neill and Kate Sheehan of Lios Lara Riding Stables. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

James Casey, Ciara McManamon and Ciara O'Shea of Casey's Bar and Restaurant. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Mike Conway, Jacqui Kielthy and David Cooke of the pitch night sponsor OfficeMaster.  (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Clara Mulligan of Homebot Ireland. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Valda Binding of takeNplace pitches to the judges.  (Photo: Andy Gibson)

 

Judie Russell was MC for the evening. (Photo: Andy Gibson)

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended