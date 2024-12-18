PHOTO GALLERY: Best of West Cork on show at Star’s awards pitch night

THE courage, creativity and chutzpah of the 30 local businesses chosen as finalists for this year’s Southern Star West Cork Business & Tourism Awards was evident at the competition’s recent pitch night.

The awards, now in their fifth year, having been launched in 2018, are presented by The Southern Star in partnership with Carbery, and celebrate the innovation and entrepreneurial skills in abundance throughout the area.

Judges received more than 70 high-quality entries this year, which they narrowed down to 30, across nine categories.

The variety of categories allowed businesses of all sizes and sectors to get involved – from sole traders to entrepreneurs to SMEs, there is a category for everyone. The chosen 30 took part in the pitch night, sponsored by OfficeMaster, at the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen last Thursday.

The pitch night was an opportunity for all finalists to convince the judges that they should win their particular category, through a three-minute presentation showcasing their business.

Camaraderie and support in the room was at an all-time high, as each individual and group made their case. Powerpoint or digital slides were not allowed, and finalists employed a range of techniques to get their messages across, including music, drama, and even a surprise contribution from comedian Bernard Casey.

This year’s judges are: Aishling Goulden, Carbery’s HR lead for Ireland; Josephine O’Driscoll, Wild Atlantic Way manager, Fáilte Ireland; Paul DiRollo, owner and director of Glentree Furniture; and Seán Mahon, Southern Star Media managing director.

‘We were blown away by the quality, passion and creativity of some of the pitches,’ said Seán. ‘The judges now have a very hard job to decide who are the winners.’

MC for the evening was entrepreneur Judie Russell who said awards such as these are ‘vital’. She said they provide essential motivation to businesses, provide important publicity, and create a chance for reflection, that might not otherwise happen.

All of the entries are judged on their application and pitch, and the winners will be announced at a gala lunch next February.