Open day at flight academy

The Atlantic Flight Training Academy (Afta) near Cork Airport is hosting an open day this Saturday July 6th for anyone interested in embarking on an aviation career.

This free day is an opportunity to explore Ireland’s premier flight school and gain insights into the comprehensive range of pilot training programmes on offer.

Attendees will meet instructor Gerry Humphreys, a former RAF harrier jump jet pilot, learn about the academy’s cutting edge fleet and discover the pathway to becoming a commercial pilot.

Founded in 1995, Afta is a leading EASA-approved flight training organisation based in Cork and Waterford, offering both integrated and modular flight training programmes.

Afta has trained over 2,700 pilots for various leading airlines, including Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and Emirates.

The event will take place at 4500 Cork Airport Business Park, from 11am to 2pm.

To register for the open day, visit www.afta.ie.