Hundreds of pilots to be trained in Ireland over four years

AS many as 400 aspiring pilots will be trained in Ireland over the next four years as part of a new pilot training programme, Ryanair announced today, saying that they will guarantee candidates a job upon completion of the programme.

The programme – Future Flyer Academy – has been launched by RyanAir in partnership with Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), an international flight school based in Cork and Waterford.

Ryanair and AFTA have a long-standing partnership, with a large number of graduates from AFTA working at Ryanair as first officers, captains, training captains and management pilots within the airline.

Ryanair says the Future Flyer Academy 'offers aspiring pilots the opportunity to kickstart their aviation career as a commercial airline through a world-class combination of classroom, simulator, and practical training with a defined path to employment as a Second Officer.'

Up until now, AFTA has been training aspiring pilots to a standard where they can complete their 'type rating' course to operate Ryanair’s Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 aircraft.

The new programme will combine initial training with the type rating qualification to 'fast-track' pilot training progression.

Ryanair also says that candidates are guaranteed candidates a job as a commercial pilot with the airline upon completion of the programme, based on completion of full training and relevant checks.

'We are delighted to launch the Future Flyer Academy in partnership with Atlantic Flight Training Academy here in Ireland,' said Ryanair's chief operations officer, Neal McMahon.

'By combining Ryanair’s industry-leading expertise with AFTA’s world-class training programmes, our Future Flyer Academy will create unparalleled opportunities for 100’s of aspiring pilots who are looking to kickstart a well-paid career in aviation as a commercial pilot.'

Managing director at AFTA, Mark Casey added: 'The new Future Flyer Academy will give successful applicants a clear path towards a long and rewarding career as a Ryanair pilot. Ryanair’s training department is recognised as the best in the industry and the partnership validates the quality of our training programmes and AFTAs role in shaping the future captains of the skies.'

Applications for Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy with AFTA are open now – for more information visit careers.ryanair.com or apply at www.afta.ie/ryanair.