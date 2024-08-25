New courses will target offshore jobs

COURSES in the National Maritime College (NMCI) will be created targeting skills needed as Ireland ramps up offshore wind energy production.

A meeting took place between Ireland’s electricity grid operator and NMCI at their Ringaskiddy campus recently, to discuss upskilling needs for its role in connecting offshore wind energy to the grid and its ongoing engagements with key stakeholders, including fishing and coastal communities.

EirGrid is responsible for leading Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon future so that 80% of electricity can come from renewables by 2030, as set out by the government.

As part of this, EirGrid has been tasked by Government to deliver an approach for connecting offshore wind to the electricity grid, including the delivery of grid transmission infrastructure to connect offshore renewable energy resources to points on the south coast. This is likely to create hundreds of jobs for Cork and further along the south coast.

The chief infrastructure officer at EirGrid, Michael Mahon, said there is an urgent need for roles in areas such as planning, ecology, marine biology, legal, financial and project management personnel, as well as those in energy engineering, and construction sectors. ‘These roles are all vitally important in ensuring that developers have the people they need to deliver projects.

‘We continue to work with government to further offshore opportunities for Ireland, including the upskilling of our own staff and supporting the education and reskilling of others interested in careers in renewable energy, be they students or those looking to change career.

‘Transferrable skills from other industries and disciplines should be a key focus. Ireland has a world leading education sector, which will be a distinct advantage for us.’

The NMCI graduates 5,000 students annually, from degrees in maritime engineering, nautical science, marine electrotechnology and supply chain management, to numerous professional short courses relating to the maritime sector.

Head of services at the National Maritime College of Ireland Jim O’Byrne said developing skills and micro credentials specific to offshore has become one of the top priorities at the NMCI. ‘Additionally, the wider faculties at Munster Technological University are exploring other courses in the renewable energy sector. The NMCI is the only dedicated national centre of excellence for the delivery of maritime education and training to meet the current and future needs of Ireland – we must now rise to the challenge in preparing for our offshore energy future.’