Network Ireland party ‘in the box’

NETWORK Ireland West Cork celebrate the festive season with a viral ‘In the Box’ trend. Vice-president and photographer Anna Groniecka was the mastermind behind the festive photos, showcasing members and guests who attended last Friday’s Network Ireland West Cork Christmas party at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

‘It was a super night celebrating female entrepreneurship in West Cork at our annual Christmas party,’ incoming president Anna Healy said. ‘I am deeply honoured and excited to step into the role of president of Network Ireland West Cork for 2025 and I look forward to working closely with our committee and our members to ensure that together we grow stronger, dream bigger and achieve more.’

Anna took the chain of office from Sandra Maybury of Maybury Marketing. Sandra’s tenure saw growth in the network’s membership, as well as an exciting line-up of events and guest speakers, including a packed-out event with Katriona O’Sullivan, best-selling author of Poor, in Dunmanway last month.