BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

At the opening of the extension to Perrot House in Skibbereen in July 1999 were (front) Jacinta Hamilton, Mary Schilling, Mary Daly, Con McCarthy, Brenda Crowley, Dan Buckley, and Noel Cotter and (back) Pat Madden, Cathal O’Donovan, Micahel O’Leary, Rev Teveor Lester, Rev Fr Kingston, and Brendan Hamilton. (Photo: The Southern Star archives)

