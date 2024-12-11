Motor group’s food drive for Penny Dinners

THE Blackwater Motor Group has launched a food drive appeal in support of Cork’s oldest charity, Cork Penny Dinners across their dealerships in Cork city and county with the help of their Audi Cork and Blackwater Motors Brand Ambassadors and Penny Dinners Trustees Volunteer Coordinator, Caitríona Twomey at the Audi Cork showrooms in Bishopstown.

This year marks the fourth year of the food drive from the group, with drop-off points in their dealerships for staff, customers and general members of the public who are being asked to drop non-perishable items at any of the dealerships which will then be redistributed to Cork Penny Dinners during Christmas week. The drive will run from Monday, December 2nd to Friday, December, 20th.

Speaking at the launch sales manager Richard Schoonbaert said that as a group Blackwater were long-term supporters of Cork Penny Dinners.

‘We understand the vital role the donations make to the charity and would encourage people to support where they can. We have drop-off points in our dealerships located in Bishopstown, Cork, Fermoy and Skibbereen.