Bandon business set to shine at ploughing event

A SMALL business based in Bandon will get the chance to exhibit to almost 300,000 people at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, County Offaly this month as part of the Local Enterprise Village.

SOMEGA, based in Bandon and supported by Local Enterprise Office Cork North and West, is a small family-run Irish business which produces unique food supplement products containing healthy and nutritional ingredients that are suitable for the whole family.

It is founded by husband and wife team Mark Clifford and Dr. Paula Gaynor, who have over 40 years’ experience in food science and nutrition. They have both worked in a variety of roles in the food and food supplement industry in Europe and the USA before returning to Ireland with a dream to bring their vast knowledge to a new brand of health supplement.

Each product is rooted in evidence-based nutrition, ensuring that what’s on the label is exactly what your body receives, in the most effective form possible. Customer favourites include Collagen Plus, Omega-3, Liposomal Vitamin C, and a comprehensive selection of Vitamin D and B supplements, all designed to support health and wellness from the inside out. While quality and science lead the way, SOMEGA also ensures that all packaging is recyclable, reflecting the brand’s care for both people and the planet.

A second small business, Origin Xero based in Midleton, will also get to exhibit at the village. It prides itself in making authentic climate action accessible, simple, and transparent via carbon management.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley complimented both businesses, stating: ‘This is an opportunity like no other for a small business in Ireland. The chance to bring their ideas and products to almost 300,000 potential customers is a showcase like no other.’

The Local Enterprise Village, an initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, will house 30 small businesses from across the country and will be located at the heart of this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Offaly from September 16th to 18th.

This year the Local Enterprise Offices are partnering with Google to enhance the offering within the Local Enterprise Village. Google will have their own area within the Local Enterprise Village where they will be hosting talks and demonstrations for small businesses and entrepreneurs who are looking to improve their business by utilising digital tools and AI.

The Local Enterprise Village will showcase the very best of Irish entrepreneurship and will house businesses across all sectors from natural skincare and organic soy candles to sustainable fashion and eco-friendly 3D printed sensory toys.

It is just one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the National Enterprise Awards, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.

Established in 2014, the Local Enterprise Offices have helped create over 80,000 jobs across the country.