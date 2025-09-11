Lisavaird at 100: smiles and stories mark co-op’s centenary of success

Lisavaird Co-Op proudly celebrated its centenary last Saturday with a family fun day, bringing together suppliers, customers, and the local community.

Crowds turned out in their droves and guests were warmly welcomed by the reception team before joining the office tours, concluding with a short talk about the Lisavaird Food Group companies - Glen Aine, Glenmar, Coolmore Foods and JDS Foods - and an opportunity to sample their produce.

On then to the food court for a serving of delicious food, sweet treats, and refreshments.

The Kids’ Zone was a hive of activity, featuring Ger’s Mobile Petting Farm where children met with donkeys, ponies, piglets, chicks, kittens, rabbits, and many other furry and feathered friends.

The rodeo bull brought plenty of laughter as both kids and parents took on the challenge, while kids’ entertainers, including balloon modellers and face painters kept young visitors entertained. Families were also treated to a magic show from local magician Sean Gough.

Another highlight of the centenary celebrations was the history and memorabilia marquee, which welcomed a steady stream of visitors all day. Local historian Michael O’Mahony delivered a series of history talks to packed audiences, shining a light on ‘The Story of Lisavaird Co-Op’ a book published by the late Chris Collins.

Martin Dineen, CEO at Lisavaird Co-Op, said: ‘Despite a wet start, the weather cleared and it turned into a fantastic afternoon enjoyed by people of all ages. It was especially lovely to welcome families who have been connected to the Co-Op for generations, as well as staff and retirees sharing their memories with their children and grandchildren.

‘The event also gave us the chance to showcase our recent developments at Central, including the office tours, our new Costcutter store, and upgraded forecourt. The smiles, stories, and positive feedback throughout the day made it truly memorable. I wish to sincerely thank all the team for all their hard work in organising this event and to thank everyone who joined us in marking this milestone.’