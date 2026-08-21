Missed your top CAO choice? Why a PLC course could be your best next step

Not every student in West Cork will have got a place on their preferred college course when the CAO offers were made earlier this week, but there are other routes to your chosen career – namely Post Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

PLCs offer full-time, one-to-two-year programmes leading to QQI Level 5 or 6 qualifications and are offered locally through the Cork College of Further Education and Training at the West Cork Campus in Skibbereen and at the Kinsale Campus.

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They are ideal for various people, including as stated, for those who didn’t get their top choice through CAO this week.

Many universities reserve and ring fence a number of places for students who successfully complete a relevant Level 5 PLC. In some cases, and depending on the course, the PLC student can begin in second year of the degree course.

Career guidance experts also say PLCs are valuable to give students an opportunity to sample a career before committing to a degree, and for others it’s more useful than simply repeating their leaving certificate.

Other students find it useful to help mature socially and academically before proceeding to third level.

In general, but not always, you should have completed your Leaving Certificate to be eligible for a PLC course. For 2026-2027, no fees apply to PLC courses, however applicants must pay a non-refundable registration charge of €100 to confirm their acceptance.

- Level 5 &6 PLCs are available at Cork College of Further Education and Training, Kinsale Campus in these sectors:

Art Craft & Design; Business & Administration; Creative Media Technology; Environment & Horticulture; Health, Children & Social Studies; Performing Arts; Sport, Recreation and Outdoor Education.

- Level 5 & 6 PLCs are available at West Cork Campus, Skibbereen in the following sectors: Art, Craft & Design; Business & Administration; Health, Children & Social Studies.

- For more information or to apply for a place contact the FET provider.