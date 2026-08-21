KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Auto-Enrolment: MyFuture Fund

If you are an employee and do not pay into a pension, you may be automatically included (auto-enrolled) in a new pension scheme called MyFutureFund since January 1st 2026.

Who is automatically enrolled?

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Those who do not pay into a pension through payroll, are aged between 23 and 60, earn €20,000 or more per year across all employments, or more than €5,000 over a 13-week period.

Can I choose to join?

If you do not meet the age or income requirements, you can still choose to join the scheme if you are not paying into a pension through payroll. You must be an employee and aged over 18, up to the pension age of 66.

Does my employer have to participate?

Yes, if you are eligible for auto-enrolment or you opt in to the scheme. If your employer does not meet their auto-enrolment obligations, they will face penalties such as fines and prosecution.

Is auto-enrolment better than my personal pension?

It depends on your situation and circumstances. You should review your personal pension and compare it with the benefits of auto-enrolment to see what works best for you

What happens if I change jobs after being enrolled?

If you change jobs after being automatically enrolled, you won’t need to change pension or join a new scheme. You will remain a member of MyFutureFund. The National Automatic Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority (NAERSA) will manage the change for you.

What if I start paying into another pension?

If you start paying into another pension through payroll, your contributions to MyFutureFund will stop automatically.

Can I opt out of MyFutureFund?

You can opt out after six months. For example if you were enrolled on January 1st 2026, you can opt out in July or August 2026. After you have been in the scheme for eight months, you cannot opt out but you can suspend your contributions at any time.

If you leave MyFutureFund or suspend your contributions, you will be automatically re-enrolled after two years if you are still eligible.

How much do I pay?

The amount you pay into MyFutureFund will be at a set rate of your annual salary. Your employer will match your contributions, and the Government will contribute an additional amount. For every €3 that you contribute to your pension fund, your employer will put in €3, and the Government will put in €1. You cannot pay more or less than the set rate.

In the first year, you and your employer will pay 1.5% of your annual salary. This will increase to 6% by year 10.