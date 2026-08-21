Inside Helmut Bayer’s €2m West Cork vision for German fashion label Oska

SOME people believe that life is nasty, brutish and short, but there are others, like Helmut Bayer, who are firmly of the opinion that all life loves and supports them.

His blue eyes sparkle and his smile seems to never leave his face during an interview at his newly reopened Oska clothing store at Toormore, near Schull.

‘I’m spoiled’ says Helmut who speaks well of everyone and everything: from his homeplace in Munich, to the people he works with, his friends, and the enjoyment he gets from his business which supplies 50 clothing stores throughout Europe.

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Helmut was born in 1961 in Munich, and still lives there in the house he grew up in. Munich is where his two children live and work: Benjamin in IT, and Lisa who stepped into the family business during the drama with Covid and found her passion.

At 64, Helmut said the business is now next generation, but there is no sign of his own enthusiasm waning. 'I am super lucky that Lisa is very motivated,' said the businessman, who believes the key to any business's success is hiring the right people.

Sitting comfortably in the large showroom at Toormore, Helmut said he is looking forward to Lisa and his brother Clemens coming over with the stock for his new shop in Monkstown.

A €2m investment has paved the way for the purchase of the building at Toormore. Previously, Bantry fashion icon Marion Weidner, leased the building, and ran her successful business before retiring in 2024.

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The investment will allow for the expansion of the warehouse at the rear of the building, subject to planning, enabling it to become the online distribution point for all of Ireland.

A range of linen shirts for men is also to be added, and the current staff of four – manager Deirdre O'Donovan, Sarah Britz, Ellen O'Donoghue, and Pearl O'Hanlon – is likely to increase in the coming months.

'I get so much extra in life,’ said Helmut. ‘It's the perfect expression because of all the invitations I get, and the support I get without asking for it.’

Helmut may be one of life's genuine enthusiasts because his appreciation of West Cork is next level. He loves the location of his West Cork store because it is​ so close to his newly-acquired holiday home, and the incomparable Ballyrisode beach.

He speaks with real affection of his friendships in West Cork, especially his enduring friendship with Marion Weidner.

He started out as a salesperson but quickly found his forte in administration, how quality fabric, design and manufacturing allowed the company to expand at such a rapid rate, and what direction the company will take in the future.

Why West Cork? The answer to Helmut is obvious: Marion built a cracking business, the building was on the market, and even rural West Cork is Europe. Here, he said, he deals with the same laws, consumer rights, distribution, postage, and employment terms as Germany.

Here, he doesn't have to fill out visas, or seek permits, and there aren't the same duty and importation rules that have mired trade with the UK since Brexit.

Helmut said Oska has always been a destination shopping experience and more money will be spent on making visiting the Toormore store even more enjoyable.

'Women love the brand, and they love being able to shop in comfort in one well-stocked shop with an extensive warehouse instead of dealing with city traffic and multiple stores,' he said.

'You cannot compare the experience of being able to see the colours and the different styles – and being able to try them on – with a 15-second advert that you'll see online.'