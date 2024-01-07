MEP slams lack of clarity on Whiddy

IRELAND South MEP Sean Kelly has said the lack of progress on the planned hydrogen plant for Whiddy Island is ‘disappointing’.

The MEP, who is lobbying for more investment in hydrogen power, said the joint venture between Zenith Energy and EI-H2, announced in 2021, held great promise for establishing one of the world’s largest energy facilities.

‘However, the lack of recent information on the Whiddy Island green energy project is disappointing and has raised doubts about whether or not the project with go ahead,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘Producing green hydrogen could be a massive boost for the whole south west region, but we are virtually starting from scratch. Whiddy Island is perfectly located to lead the way in green hydrogen production and could serve as a model for other developments across the country. It is a very important project to Ireland’s energy transition, in my view.’

In July 2021, the two companies unveiled joint plans to develop a 3.2 gigawatt (GW) green energy facility on the Bantry Bay island which, if fully operational by 2028, would have had the potential to reduce Irish carbon emissions by 2.4m tonnes per year.

‘It is unfortunate that we do not know what stage the project is at and whether the planned feasibility study has been concluded,’ said the MEP.

‘The EU has taken on board proposals I have made through emergency regulations to speed up planning procedures for renewables projects due to the energy crisis.’

‘However,’ MEP Kelly added, ‘these have not been transposed in Ireland yet and it is clear that our planning authorities are in dire need of major reform. The backlog will add to more delays in the Whiddy Island project, that’s why the lack of information on the current status is frustrating to local residents.’