Meet the Best Medium/Large Business finalists – West Cork Business & Tourism Awards 2023

The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards take place this Friday, February 2nd, at The West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. Brought to you by The Southern Star, in association with Carbery, the awards celebrate the best of West Cork business and tourism.

Meet the finalists in the Best Medium/Large Business category, sponsored by Lilly Ireland, below.

Glenview Heating – A range of services from an 'exceptional' team

GLENVIEW Heating, Adrigole, Beara started out as a one-person operation 30 years ago when founder Finbarr placed an ad in The Southern Star.

Fast forward to today, and the team has expanded to over 20, and the business offers a diverse range of cutting-edge services.

The core business of the family-run firm, is the supply, service and installation of heating and plumbing systems in domestic, commercial and industrial projects, both new and retrofit. Its strengths lie in the range of services it can supply, which streamlines the number of people needed on a project, ultimately making it a smoother experience for the client.

‘No job is too big or too small for us either. Every job is considered equal whether it is a new build or renovation of an existing bathroom,’ said Finbarr’s son Sean. ‘And it doesn’t matter what day of the week it is either. We are driven to return comfort to people’s homes – plumbing and heating systems are the glue that holds a home together.’

Glenview Heating has also been entrusted to work with a number of HSE-run hospitals, as further evidence of their reputation to deliver. The business has also evolved to become a leader in renewable energy solutions, providing among other things, PV panels, heat pumps and geo thermal energy systems.

‘That’s becoming more important, in a bid to help clients save energy costs, and as part of the climate battle,’ said Finbarr who said the focus will be in growing this aspect of the business to meet demands for sustainable homes.

He singled out their ‘exceptional and dedicated’ staff, some of whom have been with the business for more than 20 years.

‘That’s down to good relationships we have with each other and it means that the team carries a wealth of knowledge and experience.’

Kinsale Hotel & Spa – Going that extra mile to provide top-class service

WE’RE a four-star hotel that in many aspects can rival a five-star in the industry! So says the 100-strong team at Kinsale Hotel & Spa which is set on 90 acres of mature, wooded parkland with views overlooking Oysterhaven Bay.

As well as luxury accommodation, guests can enjoy its Elemis Spa, state-of-the-art leisure club, fine and casual dining opportunities in the Rockpool Bar & Restaurant, award-winning weddings, meetings and event space, ensuring a well-rounded experience says Michelle Butler, sales & marketing professional at the hotel.

The hotel has won many accolades since it opened nine years ago. In 2022 and 2023, it was a finalist in the Cork Digital Marketing Awards in various categories.

‘In December 2022, we were awarded WeddingDates Top Rated Venue Cork and Top-Rated Venue Munster in the annual Wedding Dates Awards. This award was obtained from past wedding couple reviews, where we beat all wedding venues in Cork and Munster to gain the top spot,’ said Michelle.

In January the hotel was a finalists in the Gold Medal Awards in several categories including: Ireland’s Hotel Casual Dining Experience, Ireland’s Afternoon Tea Hotel, Ireland’s Four-Star Hotel Spa Experience.

‘In January 2023, we were awarded with the CIE excellence award – this award was peer-reviewed, and we received over 92% satisfaction rating from guest surveys (travellers from around the globe). ‘In March, we were publicly nominated and were finalists in the Irish Restaurant Awards in the following categories: Best Casual Dining, Best Restaurant, Best Chef, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant.’

Michelle said the team used the time of the pandemic to review and improve their offering which they feel has been demonstrated in their award nominations and wins.

Profits are put back into improving the hotel with major bedroom renovations currently on the agenda. Occupancy increased by 13% and the rate by approximately 22% this year which the team believes is down to its hard work and efforts in customer satisfaction.

Eccles Hotel & Spa – A blend of charm, comfort and a wonderful location

BELIEVED to be one of the country’s first hotels, over its 275-year history the Eccles Hotel & Spa in Glengarriff has welcomed well-known guests that included WB Yeats, George Bernard Shaw, and Pippa Middleton. Suffice to say its walls have rich stories to tell!

But each and every one of the hotel guests are given the same royal treatment which has made this hotel a favourite destination for many people time and time again. Overlooking Bantry Bay the hotel has a rare combination of charm, comfort and location.

Its food offering is another strong attraction. The Garnish Restaurant is run by the renowned chef, Eddie Attwell. Eddie finds the best local suppliers to deliver high quality food daily.

Growing his own and sourcing fresh and local produce, Eddie ensures that any dish that passes through his kitchen is of the highest quality. The hotel’s luxury spa is another huge attraction.

With three treatment rooms, a deluxe double treatment suite overlooking Bantry Bay and the ultimate selection of Voya organic Irish seaweed based therapies and experiences, it’s a major addition to the business. A dedicated team of 50 staff is managed by general manager David Manning who works tirelessly to ensure that guest experience is always and consistently to the highest standard.

‘We get wonderful feedback from our guests in many ways – from social media, on review sites, via email, cards, and letters,’ said Edel Whitney, marketing account manager.

‘A recent review on our Tripadvisor read: “We have just returned from a family break in Eccles and it was exceptional. From the moment we arrived the friendly team took great care of us and delivered amazing service. The food was delicious from breakfast, sunny lunches on the rooftop terrace, and evening meals. Every member of staff we encountered had a smile and time to exchange some chat with the kids which made their time at Eccles all the more special”.’

Category sponsor – Lilly Ireland