Marine technologies firm opens busy workshop in Ballydehob

A NEW marine manufacturing business which had its roots initially at Ludgate in Skibbereen is now operating out of a busy workshop in the heart of Ballydehob village.

Teal Marine Technologies Ltd design and build marine robotic systems, rugged boats and underwater sensing units with a keen emphasis in using recycled and recyclable materials.

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The official launch of the company will take place on Friday June 12th with Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD officially cutting the ribbon on the West Cork business.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Dannel Basic, chief executive officer of the company, who moved to West Cork from Germany six years ago, said the idea for the business started from a conversation he had with his co-founder Dan where they shared their enthusiasm for boats and engineering.

‘We started first with a desk at Ludgate in Skibbereen towards the end of 2024. It all started there getting the ideas together, getting the network and people together and Ludgate were very helpful to us,’ said Dannel.

‘We then started working from a home garage before moving to a unit on Marsh Road in Skibbereen and then to our current premises here on Main Street in Ballydehob two months ago.’

Dannel said they employ three to four people in the workshops and they are gradually stepping up to develop the business.

‘To make our boats we use High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) which is a fully recyclable plastic and all our off cuts go back to our manufacturer in Germany. We are also looking at all opportunities to use recyclable material.’

Dannel said he cannot express how supportive the local community have been in backing the business in the village.

‘People are so open and curious as well as excited to see a new business in the village and offering employment opportunities also,’ he said.

‘It’s an unique businesses in one sense and we are hoping to find custom solutions for customers.’

The company has also received support from Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) through various schemes and initiatives and they are working very closely with the Marine Institute in Galway.

See www.tealtech.ie for more details.