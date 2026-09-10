Macroom healthcare uniform pioneer MEDCO launches next-generation fabric technology in €40k+ evolution

A MACROOM family business that has been supplying Ireland’s healthcare workers for more than four decades is launching a new chapter from its West Cork base.

MEDCO, which was founded in 1984, has launched a new premium workwear collection incorporating its own VELAREX fabric technology.

The move represents a significant investment for the long-established Cork business, which has spent more than 40 years building its reputation supplying uniforms to healthcare professionals and organisations across Ireland and beyond.

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The use of next-generation VELAREX allows the company to offer premium comfort, performance and durability with an affordable price tag making advanced fabric technology more accessible.

Founded in Macroom in 1984, the family-owned business has spent more than four decades supplying uniforms to healthcare professionals and organisations across Ireland. The launch represents a significant investment by the Cork company and marks the next chapter in its evolution, combining decades of industry expertise with modern fabric innovation.

The first VELAREX collection will launch with a women's range comprising four scrub tops and two trousers, with additional women's, men's and unisex styles already in development.

MEDCO managing director Mark Roche said: ‘Having worked alongside healthcare professionals for more than four decades, we know that comfort, durability and reliability are essential in a uniform. With VELAREX, we've combined innovative fabric technology with the practical needs of the people who wear our garments every day. Our aim was to create a premium collection that delivers exceptional performance without the premium price tag.’

The patented formula is ultra-lightweight at just 125gsm, has four-way stretch, advanced moisture management, easy-care fabric, and has a luxuriously soft finish.

Having worked closely with nurses, carers, clinicians and healthcare teams for more than 40 years, MEDCO says the new collection reflects the feedback and practical requirements of the professionals it serves every day.

MEDCO garments are produced to strict quality standards, combining local expertise in Cork with trusted European production partners for larger-scale requirements.

Sustainability has also been built into the collection, with VELAREX incorporating 45% recycled polyester and being designed for long-lasting performance to help reduce the need for frequent garment replacement.

The company also supplies workwear to the childcare, hospitality, catering, beauty and wellness sectors, alongside embroidery and garment customisation services for organisations of all sizes.