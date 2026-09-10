Healy Group founder Maurice Anthony Healy receives prestigious Irish Academy of Management Whitaker Award

FOUNDER of the Healy Group, Maurice Anthony Healy, is the recipient of this year’s Irish Academy of Management Whitaker Award.

From his early years in Skibbereen, County Cork, to building the Healy Group into an international business with operations across Ireland, the UK, the United States and China, his career has been defined by resilience, determination and an enduring belief in the power of partnership.

The Academy of Management congratulated Maurice and outlined his career trajectory over the past four decades.

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‘Since founding the business in 1985, Maurice has built a highly successful international group spanning pharmaceutical manufacturing and development, health and nutrition, food ingredients, and the global supply of raw materials.

‘But Maurice’s contribution extends far beyond commercial success. Throughout his career, he has placed trust, transparency and long-term relationships at the heart of how he does business — with employees, customers, suppliers and partners alike.

‘He has also demonstrated an exceptional commitment to giving back, supporting educational, community and charitable initiatives in Ireland and internationally.

‘Maurice’s remarkable career shows that entrepreneurial success can be built on humility, resilience, integrity and social responsibility. The Irish Academy of Management is proud to recognise his outstanding contribution to Irish business and society with the IAM Whitaker Award.’