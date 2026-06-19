Business

Inchydoney Lodge & Spa ‘Best of Best’

June 19th, 2026 7:10 AM

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INCHYDONEY Island Lodge & Spa has been named among Ireland’s top hospitality destinations in the Tripadvisor Best of the Best Awards 2026, alongside a selection of the country’s leading hotels.

The annual awards recognise businesses that receive a consistently high volume of outstanding reviews and opinions from travellers over a 12-month period. According to Tripadvisor, fewer than 1% of its 8million listings worldwide achieve this distinction.

A number of Irish properties were recognised across categories including Top Hotels, Luxury, One-of-a-Kind, Small & Boutique, and B&Bs & Inns.

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Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa owner Des O’Dowd said: ‘We’re delighted that Inchydoney has been included among such an impressive list of Irish hotels. Being recognised on a global platform like Tripadvisor highlights not only the quality of our own offering, but also the exceptional hospitality experiences available throughout Ireland.

‘This recognition is a testament to the team and the incredible work they put into making our guests feel so welcome. We’re proud that these awards are driven by guest reviews. Making our customers happy and giving them the break they deserve is what we’re all about.’

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