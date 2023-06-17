Local women named as finalists in annual awards

THREE West Cork businesswomen represent Network Ireland West Cork at the regional finals of the 2023 Businesswoman of the year awards.

Noreen Coomey, a transition coach and psychotherapist will contest the Solo Businesswoman category. Noreen offers coaching for transition and transformation, stress and anxiety management, relationship therapy and critical incident stress management (CISM). Noreen inspires professionals and managers to discover their resources, talents and abilities.

Two other branch members, Michelle Fox and Aisling Vaughan are both finalists in the Emerging Businesswoman category.

Michelle started her business Michelle Fox Interiors, based in Enniskeane, Co. Cork in October 2022, following her passion for interiors and her love for creativity. As an interior designer, Michelle’s design ethos is creating the home you love to live in.

Aisling Vaughan is founder of Ayrie. Aisling started her coaching career in Sydney, Australia and after moving home to West Cork in 2020 has built a very successful coaching programme and worldwide community in Ayrie.

Ayrie’s coaching programme helps women to live a better quality of life through holistic lifestyle and mindset coaching. Aisling was also a finalist in the Southern Star’s Young Businessperson of The Year awards earlier this year.

Network Ireland West Cork branch president, Anne Marie Kingston of White Sage Decluttering said “I’m so proud of these ladies for entering the awards. Being a member of Network Ireland brings many benefits and the awards process is a great opportunity for our members to showcase their businesses on a national level. I wish them all the very best of luck in the awards process”.

Winners will be announced at an event held at Liss Ard House on Friday June 23rd.