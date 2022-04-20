Local credit unions ready to take on the banks with expanded offerings

NINE Credit Unions across Cork city and county have launched a campaign to encourage people to switch to them for their current account services.

The credit unions are hoping to encourage thousands of customers to open current accounts with them where they will avail of services like overdrafts and direct debit facilities. The campaign is in response to the announcement from a number of banks that they are leaving the Irish market.

The credit unions are Macroom, Aviate, Access, Douglas, First South, Synergy, HSSCU, Bishopstown and St Pauls and have 21 offices across Cork city and county.

Credit unions have expanded their offerings over the years and now offer a range of services such as current accounts and mortgages.

‘We are hoping to encourage people to make the switch which can be easily done. Credit unions are at the heart of communities all over Ireland and each credit union is involved with giving back locally between sponsorship and charity,’ Gary Hanrahan of Cork Credit Unions said. Alongside major collective sponsorships, individual credit unions make numerous contributions in each of their communities, from supporting local community groups to the local GAA team. Cork credit unions are community-focused always because we are the people we serve.’

Credit unions offer extremely competitive rates, with current account management fees starting at just €4 per month. They also offer free banking for students. Credit union current account users also have free direct debit and standing order processing.

The current accounts at the credit unions are also compatible with Apple Pay, Google Pay and Fitbit Pay and offer a globally accepted Mastercard Debit Card. In addition the credit unions offer a mobile app and eStatements.