Lifeboat house plan seeking €1m

THE official launch of a €1m fundraising campaign entitled Float Bantry’s Lifeboat took place at the Maritime Hotel on Monday December 16th.

Members of Bantry Inshore Search and Rescue Association (Bisra) say the event marks the launch of their plans to develop Ireland’s first floating lifeboat houses and a state-of-the-art rescue boat.

Bisra members believe these facilities would offer the opportunity to take ‘a major step forward in search and rescue capabilities’.

Paired with a new, high-tech search and rescue boat, they say the new facility would allow them to respond in a faster, more effective, way to emergencies.

However, realising their objective comes with an ambitious fundraising target of €1m, Bisra is reaching out to local stakeholders, community groups, and businesses, asking them to support this initiative. The crew members say every contribution – no matter how big or small – will bring the community closer to creating a safer environment for all who live, work, and enjoy the waters of Bantry Bay.