LEO roars into town

SMALL and medium-sized business owners and entrepreneurs are urged to attend roadshows with their Local Enterprise Office this summer.

The series of events, called ‘A Conversation with your LEO’ will arrive in towns including Macroom, Carrigaline, Clonakilty, Skibbereen and Bandon this month and in July.

The roadshows are an opportunity to connect with a network of supports that can help navigate challenges of running a business.

Attendees will have a chance to speak directly with LEO representatives who can answer specific questions, provide advice and help to identify the support and grants that are available.

‘The LEO roadshows are designed to inform, connect, and empower businesses across Cork County. It is an opportunity to discover the wealth of support and grants available to help your business grow and succeed,’ said Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell.

The events take place in Macroom, June 24th; in Carrigaline and Clonakilty on June 25th; in Skibbereen on July 1st; and in Bandon on July 10th.

For more information and to register see localenterprise.ie.