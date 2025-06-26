Kinsale café takes a Leaf out of vibrant London scene’s book

LEMON LEAF café has launched a bold new evening experience, Late at the Leaf, at its Charles Fort outpost.

The eaterie, a beloved staple in Kinsale’s culinary scene, continues to push the boundaries of two exciting developments that celebrate both heritage and innovation.

Last year the cafe expanded its footprint, opening at Charles Fort, one of Ireland’s most iconic historic landmarks.

Nestled within the fort’s stunning seaside surroundings, the café offers visitors sweeping views, relaxed vibes, and fresh, locally sourced fare.

This delicious combination means it’s quickly become a favourite for tourists and locals, as it’s recognised as the only café within the very walls of a National monument in Ireland.

‘We wanted to create something that complements the history of Charles Fort while offering the same Lemon Leaf warmth and quality our guests know and love,’ said Tracy Keoghan, founder of the business.

The new evening offering represents a bold departure from the traditional café format and is inspired by London’s trailblazing food scene.

The vibrant after dark experience features modern, small-plate dining with global influences, curated cocktails and craft beers, live DJ sets and rotating music themes, and a ‘welcoming inclusive vibe that reimagines Kinsale nights’.

Foraging for wild ingredients is a passion of Head Chef Tomasz Pawlak, who brings a wealth of fine-dining experience to the table. Formerly executive chef at the five-star Fota Island Resort, Tomasz has also worked alongside renowned chef JP McMahon at Michelin-starred Aniar and Cava Bodega in Galway.

His innovative approach and a cuisine driven by his love for nature has produced a comptely fresh vision for The Lemon Leaf’s evening experience.

‘One of the most exciting additions under Tomasz’s leadership has been Late at the Leaf, a stylish small-plates concept that captures the creativity and flair of his culinary journey,’ said Tracy. ‘It’s something truly unique for Kinsale.’

Not that it needed it, but Kinsale just got a whole new reason for diners to stay out late.