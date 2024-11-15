Leader funding open for applications

COMMUNITY groups and businesses in West Cork are being urged to apply for Leader funding.

The Leader programme supports local development of rural. Funding support for development is now available through Secad (the South & East Cork Area Development Partnership).

Secad will hold an information webinar on Thursday, November 21st at 11am to provide an overview of the Leader process.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan is encouraging community groups and business to apply for Leader funding as the programme opens for a new round of funding applications.

‘This is a huge boost for community groups, businesses, and innovation across West Cork. So many fantastic success stories have spawned from leader projects in the past,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘I would encourage anyone who is interested to attend the webinar on November 21st.’

Secad is currently inviting expressions of interest from applicants interested in projects under two main categories: economic development and job creation, and rural infrastructure and social inclusion.

The economic development and job creation call is time-sensitive, with expressions of interest required by January 31st, 2025. The rural infrastructure and social inclusion call will remain open on a rolling basis, with funding distributed on a ‘first come, first served’ basis.

‘This programme has the potential to make a real impact on our local economy and enhance social inclusion,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘It’s important that applicants understand the specific themes Secad is prioritising, especially for time-sensitive projects that could benefit from funding.’

Registration for the Secad information webinar on November 21st is essential, but the session will be recorded and made available online for those who cannot attend live.

For those interested in applying, the first step is to submit an expression of interest to [email protected]