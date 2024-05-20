Kinsale chef swaps kitchen for one night

AN award-winning Kinsale chef is swapping kitchens for a renowned Galway restaurant as part of a chef swap for one night only later this month.

Meeran Manzoor of Rare restauranat at the Blue Haven Hotel in Kinsale will join chef JP McMahon in the newly-renovated Aniar 2.0 on May 30th, in the latest edition of the Chef Swap at Aniar series and part of Blas Na Gaillimhe’s month of food in May.

‘I am deeply honoured to collaborate with JP and his team in the kitchen,’ said Meeran.

‘The anticipation is palpable and I can’t wait to bring the unique flavours of Rare to Aniar’s kitchen and Galway. I have a deep admiration for the food scene in Galway and for JP.’

JP McMahon said they are looking forward to welcoming Meeran to Aniar.

‘It will be one of the most unique chef swaps we will host and are excited about it. I love to invite chefs to Aniar in order to collaborate and learn. Meeran has an unique style and I think he will inspire us in what we do at Aniar.’

Meeran, who was born in Cheenai, took up the executive chef position at Rare at the Blue Haven in 2019, having worked in the Metropolitan Hotel Park Lane, and then 45 Park Lane at the Dorchester in London previously. He also went to Florida’s Frenchman’s Creek and then to Belgium.