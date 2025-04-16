Kinsale accountants shortlisted for social responsibility award

KINSALE chartered accountants Fitzgerald & Partners is celebrating 25 years in business, as well as the fact they’ve been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

The company are in the running for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of the Year award at the Irish Accountancy Awards 2025, recognising their ‘outstanding commitment to community and responsible business’.

Fitzgerald & Partners was founded in 1999 with Cormac Fitzgerald at the helm.

He is the current president of the Kinsale & District Lions Club and served as president of CPA Ireland in 2014.

‘This milestone is a proud moment for our team, our clients, and the wider community we serve,’ said Cormac.

‘We’ve spent 25 years supporting local enterprise, and we’re just getting started. To be recognised for our CSR work is especially meaningful; helping others has always been a core part of who we are.’

The firm’s CSR initiatives include pro bono business mentoring, sustainability advocacy, and active support for community causes through charitable partnerships and volunteer leadership, underlining the company’s belief in doing well by doing good.