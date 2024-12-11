Kilmacsimon Rowing Club gets special business tourism award

THE work of Kilmacsimon Rowing Club in organising the Irish Coastal Rowing Championships has been recognised at a special business tourism awards.

The Cork Convention Bureau Conference Ambassador Awards 2024 took place last week at The Kingsley Hotel and celebrated the work of ambassadors for boosting business tourism. The event celebrated 74 ambassadors responsible for bringing 62 international business events to Cork over the past two years, which attracted 12,500 delegates and €17.4m to the local economy. From these, four groups received special awards – including Kilmacsimon Rowing Club.

The club helped bring the Irish Coastal Rowing Championship event to Cork in conjunction with the National Rowing Centre, attracting more than 1,000 athletes and spectators.

Since its launch in 2010, the Cork Ambassador Programme has brought over €127m to the region. Operated by Cork Convention Bureau, part of Visit Cork, the programme supports local members of international associations in successfully bidding for international conferences to be hosted in Cork.

According to Fáilte Ireland, Cork continues to get the greatest share of conferences in the State outside of Dublin, representing approximately 25% of the regional value of events.

‘We are in a really good position for 2025 and are working hard to get confirmation of bid pending events for future years.

‘Cork continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for business tourism in the Republic, outside of the capital, as we have fantastic, authentic venues, and a very warm welcome,’ said Cork Convention Bureau manager Evelyn O’Sullivan.

Anyone who would like support in bringing an international meeting, conference or event to Cork should contact the Cork Convention Bureau on [email protected] or go to corkconventionbureau.com to see the supports that are available.