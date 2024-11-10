J1 experience was the ‘best of my life’

A CORK student has given a glowing recommendation of the J1 experience in the United States declaring it ‘the best of my life’.

UCC nursing student Aoife Deasy was speaking after Ireland’s leading work abroad and J1 experts Usit released the first drop of 2025 job opportunities on its Job Hub.

The Job Hub has employment available in Chicago, New Jersey, New York State, Nantucket, Myrtle Beach, Los Angeles and San Diego. Virtual Hiring Fairs will also be held in November and December for sought-after J1 destinations. Dates for these fairs will be announced soon and allow students to connect with the largest pool of US employers, including some of the world’s most recognised brands.

The J1 programme is open to students of any nationality studying at a third-level college across Ireland.

‘It was an incredible opportunity to experience a new culture, broaden my horizons, meet new people and grow as an individual,’ said 21-year-old Aoife, who is from Glanmire. ‘I loved immersing myself into the US culture and really enjoyed the baseball games, concerts, festivals, food, and holidays, but the travel was by far the best part. I would recommend a J1 to everyone — it was the best experience of my life.’

More than 5,000 Irish students embarked on their J1 USA Work and Travel Visa from Ireland in 2024. Usit’s 2025 J1 USA programme starts from €999, which includes application processing, legal work papers, job vetting and approval support, five months of travel insurance, a pre-departure J1 orientation and handbook, Sevis (US immigration) fee, and ongoing support from Usit’s J1 team.

For an additional €300, participants can access Usit’s job placement service, which includes full access to the Job Hub and Hiring Fairs.

For more information on the J1 USA programme and updates on hiring fairs and other events, students are encouraged to visit www.usit.ie and follow @usittravel on social media.