It all adds up for Bandon accountancy ace Gary O'Shea

BANDON student Gary O’Shea has reason to celebrate after ranking first in Ireland and second in the world in his accountancy exams.

A student at Dublin-based online college, Accountancy School, Gary finished first in Ireland and second in the world in his Advanced Financial Management exam.

He also secured first place in Ireland and sixth place globally in Taxation as well as first in Ireland and ninth worldwide in Audit and Assurance.

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Viewing his results in context, of the worldwide number of 500,000 ACCA students, approximately 8,000 of whom study in Ireland, Gary was among 28 fellow Accountancy School students to finish first in Ireland.

All were recognised for their achievements at a ceremony in Dublin recently.

Accountancy School managing director, Dave O’Donoghue said ‘ACCA is a globally recognised accountancy qualification, and the key to a hugely rewarding career in accountancy and financial management, here in Ireland and internationally.

‘At a time when employers worldwide are actively seeking qualified accounting talent, ACCA trainees, affiliates and members continue to benefit from strong demand for their skills and excellent career prospects.’