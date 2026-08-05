Clock Tik-Toking for woodturner Eoin as he accepts role to promote Heritage Week

CROSSBARRY’S very own TikTok woodturner and content creator, Eoin Reardon, has been named this year’s National Heritage Week Ambassador.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD visited Eoin at his workshop to learn how the woodturner is introducing traditional craftsmanship to a new generation ahead of National Heritage Week.

Having discovered woodworking during lockdown after inheriting a set of tools from his grandfather, Eoin represents a new generation of crafts people, blending traditional skills with modern storytelling.

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He has built a combined following of more than five million across TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, where he shared hand tool techniques, heritage craftsmanship and the process of making, inspiring audiences around the world to engage with traditional craft.

Working exclusively with hand tools, Eoin has taken on projects deeply rooted in Irish traditions from building a currach to crafting shillelaghs and noggins.

‘National Heritage Week is an event I’ve been involved in for many years, so I’m so excited to be this year’s ambassador. Teaching myself to turn wood with my grandfather’s tool gave me an appreciation for traditional craftmanship which is why this year’s theme of ‘Heritage at Risk’ is so important to me,’ said Eoin.

‘Helping to ensure these traditional skills aren’t lost is something I’m really passionate about and that’s why National Heritage Week is such a great opportunity for people to learn something new and in turn preserve it for future generations.’

Minister O’Sullivan said Eoin’s story is a wonderful example of how these skills can be shared with new audiences in creative and innovative ways.

‘As National Heritage Week approaches, I encourage everyone to explore the wide ranges of events and discover the rich heritage that exists in their own communities. Who knows what inspiration can be taken from local heritage and where it might lead.’

Virginia Teehan, chief executive of the Heritage Council, said Eoin has been a wonderful supporter of National Heritage Week over the years.

Over 2,000 events will take place across the week in mid August with the majority free to attend.

Visit heritageweek.ie for more details on all the events taking place.