Buckleys mark a milestone at the Castle Hotel in Macroom

THE Buckley family are proudly celebrating an extraordinary milestone with 75 years of hospitality at the Castle Hotel in Macroom.

The story of the Buckley family’s journey began in April 1951, when Dan Buckley, father of Gerard and Don, arrived in Macroom on a bus from Killarney with just two suitcases and a greyhound.

Later that year, Maureen Sheehan, originally from Whitechurch, just outside Cork City, joined him, and the couple married in December 1951.

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At that time, the hotel was known as Ronan’s and consisted of just ten bedrooms.

It also served as the official bus stop for the town and was a delivery and collection point for boxes of chickens, poultry and many other goods.

As the business flourished, so too did the hotel.

Its name was changed from Ronan’s to The Castle Hotel to reflect its prominent location beside the historic Castle Gates in Macroom’s town square.

Following the acquisition of Mescal’s Café and Card Shop, The Castle Hotel Macroom has grown into a thriving 56-bedroom four star hotel.

On Saturday, 5th September, the Buckley family extends a heartfelt invitation to all former staff members to join them on this special occasion.

Manager Rory Buckley said: ‘We are incredidibly proud to be celebrating 75 years… This celebration is really about the generations of guests, staff, suppliers, friends and the local community who have helped shape who we are today.’