Issues facing SMEs highlighted on visit by Minister to Clon

CLONAKILTY-based Carbery Plastics welcomed Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond to its manufacturing plant.

During the visit, Minister Richmond met with management and discussed a wide range of issues, from the importance of family businesses in Ireland, to how SMEs can assist in the delivery of Ireland’s decarbonisation objectives.

Established in 1977, the family-owned business specialises in the manufacture of environmentally-preferred, rotationally-moulded containers, for the storage of liquid fuels, waste, water, and specialty chemicals.

Minister Richmond also saw the latest addition to the company’s range, in the guise of a new, innovative, family of ‘fully bunded’ chemical storage tanks.

Engineered primarily for export markets, and certified to the international standards, the new range benefits from ‘tank within a tank’ construction, helping to reduce the risk of spills at chemical storage installations.

Carbery managing director Michael McCarthy said they were delighted to welcome Minister Richmond to the plant.

‘We discussed a wide range of issues that impact family-owned and managed businesses nationally,’ he added.

‘We had a useful conversation, too, around how technologies developed by SMEs can assist government in meeting its ambitious decarbonisation targets,’ added operations director Cal McCarthy.

‘And we discussed how those same technologies can be successfully exported. Alongside a strong position in Ireland, exports to continental EU markets are a growing part of Carbery’s business.

‘We continue to pursue additional opportunities in new geographic markets, to further grow employment and career opportunities at our West Cork plant,’ Cal concluded.