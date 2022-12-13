Inspiring business awards pitch night

A LIVELY, inspiring and energy-filled evening took place on Tuesday for The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards Pitch Night which was hosted by pitch night sponsor AIB, in their Skibbereen branch.

The awards, now in their third year, are run in partnership with Cork County Council. MC for the night was John Ryan from AIB who expertly chaired the packed event in a professional and lively fashion as the 24 businesses, which have been shortlisted as finalists across eight award categories, were given just three minutes each to tell their story to the room and convince the panel of judges why their organisation deserved to win their particular category.

All finalists will be featured in a special awards supplement inside The Southern Star which will be published in the New Year, ahead of the gala awards luncheon at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry on Friday, February 3rd. The judging panel comprises Deirdre O’Mahony, (local enterprise), Cork County Council; Rose Carroll, (tourism), Cork County Council; Josephine O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland; Paul di Rollo, owner/director, Glentree Furniture, and Stephen Rowe, branch manager, AIB Clonakilty. The judges now have the difficult task of deciding on who should be the winner in each category.

‘What a fantastic night,’ remarked Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star. ‘It never ceases to impress me how much business talent exists in West Cork. Thank you to all our finalists tonight for your pitches, there was some great business thinking on show and you’ve made the judges’ job of picking winners even more challenging.’