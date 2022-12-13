Business

Inspiring business awards pitch night

December 13th, 2022 7:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Sandra Maybury, Maybury Marketing with AIB staff Stephen Rowe, Jane O’Regan, George Lane, Maeve Buckley, John Ryan and Catherine Arundel, AIB and Seán Mahon, managing director, Southern Star, at Tuesday night’s Business Awards pitch night at AIB in Skibbereen.

A LIVELY, inspiring and energy-filled evening took place on Tuesday for The Southern Star’s West Cork Business and Tourism Awards Pitch Night which was hosted by pitch night sponsor AIB, in their Skibbereen branch.  

The awards, now in their third year, are run in partnership with Cork County Council. MC for the night was John Ryan from AIB who expertly chaired the packed event in a professional and lively fashion as the 24 businesses, which have been shortlisted as finalists across eight award categories, were given just three minutes each to tell their story to the room and convince the panel of judges why their organisation deserved to win their particular category.

 All finalists will be featured in a special awards supplement inside The Southern Star which will be published in the New Year, ahead of the gala awards luncheon at the Maritime Hotel in Bantry on Friday, February 3rd. The judging panel comprises Deirdre O’Mahony, (local enterprise), Cork County Council; Rose Carroll, (tourism), Cork County Council; Josephine O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland; Paul di Rollo, owner/director, Glentree Furniture, and Stephen Rowe, branch manager, AIB Clonakilty. The judges now have the difficult task of deciding on who should be the winner in each category. 

‘What a fantastic night,’ remarked Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star. ‘It never ceases to impress me how much business talent exists in West Cork. Thank you to all our finalists tonight for your pitches, there was some great business thinking on show and you’ve made the judges’ job of picking winners even more challenging.’

Judges Rose Carroll, Cork County Council and Josephine O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland enjoying a lighter moment at Tuesday night’s pitch event in AIB Skibbereen.

Ready to make their pitch at the event were Veronica and Maurice Kelleher of Curragh Farm Lodges

Jean Farrelly, Aiden Hennessy and David Kingston of Hennessy Outdoor/Kruz with their Belize electric foldable bike.

Life coach Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie addressing the audience.

Ewan Paterson of Clonakilty Distillery making his pitch.

Catriona Hanley of Wild Atlantic Glamping addresses the audience and judges.

Award category sponsors Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin and Daire Sargeant and Jean Murray of Blackwater Motors at the pitch night.

Tadhg O’Sullivan of Allihies Copper Museum makes his pitch.

Judge Paul Di Rollo of Glentree Furniture with county mayor Cllr Danny Collins and judge Rose Carroll before the event. (All photos: Andy Gibson)

***

