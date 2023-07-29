Granite snaps up Galway digital firm Armour

GRANITE Digital, Ireland’s leading full-service digital agency, which was founded in West Cork, has announced this week that it has acquired Armour, one of Ireland’s leading enterprise digital product agencies.

Granite’s latest acquisition will boost its global reach adding over 150 Armour clients from across Ireland, the UK, and the US, establishing Granite as Ireland’s largest independent digital agency.

Founded in Galway in 2010 by friends Andrew Dewdney and Jamie Casey, Armour brings deep experience and expertise in product and mobile apps development. Offering a wide range of services that includes strategy, user experience design, online and mobile application development, Armour designs and delivers high-quality enterprise solutions for their clients which Armour delivers include Supermacs, Intel, eflow, Medtronic, Rehab, and Pfizer.

Granite anticipates that after acquiring the Armour business, annual revenues will grow to more than €14m in 2023. In 2022, Granite acquired and successfully integrated the businesses of Dublin-based Continuum and Willows Consulting. In recent years, Armour is the 14th Irish digital services business to come under the Granite umbrella following a series of acquisitions that include Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne, Apps Made Easy, and New-York based LCM 247.

Granite will have more than 120 digital specialists with the addition of Armour, which will become a key strategic business unit within the Granite Digital Group.