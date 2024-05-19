Fernhill and Camus on best Irish venues list

CLONAKILTY’S Fernhill House and Camus Farm are leaders in the list of Ireland’s best summer wedding venues.

More than 600 couples were surveyed as part of a SaveMyDay.ie Irish wedding trends, and the results revealed that 47% of couples choose to say ‘I do’ during summer months.

Over 70% of the respondents also said they like to tie the knot in an outdoor ceremony or bright light-filled space, with many noting the option of weather proofing for the unpredictable Irish weather a deciding factor.

These features are perhaps why Fernhill House and Camus Farm headline the list of Ireland’s best summer wedding venues.

Shell Holden, co-owner of SaveMyDay.ie, said people are looking for everything from outdoor gardens, woodlands and hilltops to marquees, barns, terraces, cowsheds, and courtyards as well as beautiful indoor spaces as part of their celebrations.

Fernhill House, which is located only 2km from the heart of Clonakilty town centre, came out on tops because the gorgeous country estate is set amongst acres of picturesque gardens set in a stunning landscape.

Named as Ireland’s Best Family-Run Wedding Venue, Fernhill House has been cared for by the O’Neill family for four generations.

It truly is a family run estate, with Teresa overseeing weddings for 40 years, Michael Snr being a celebrated chef for 50 years, and their three sons running the bar and waiting staff.

Meanwhile, Camus Farm, in Clonakilty, was named as Ireland’s Best Sustainable Wedding Venue. Set in 30 acres, Camus Farm is a celebrated family-run foodie destination. The farm is registered for legal weddings and is available for celebrant-led ceremonies.

It features a beautiful outdoor ceremonial circle which is located on high ground, with panoramic views over Clonakilty Bay.

Camus Farm has become a leading alternative wedding venue, heritage farm, and award-winning restaurant, ideal for couples who love nature, exceptional food, and a relaxed vibe for their celebration.