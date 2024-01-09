Fears for future of Schull businesses

ABOUT 100 people recently held a gathering in Schull to express their concerns about a property deal that could potentially close a number of local businesses.

The private sale of a number of Main Street properties had originally been expected to be finalised before Christmas, but in the lead-up to the holiday the prospective developer told The Southern Star he had not, nor would he, be buying the buildings.

It is understood that the properties, which are on or adjoining Schull’s Main Street, are still on the market. The concern, locally, is that the sitting tenants could be removed if vacant possession was made a condition of any sale.

There are four community amenities and businesses in situ, including The Blue House Gallery, The Loft theatre and training space for young people, as well as a garden centre and a lawnmower repair outlet.

The fifth property, which is currently idle, was formerly a coffee shop and a bookstore, while the sixth business is located in a premises that has already been sold.

On Facebook and Instagram, The Blue House Gallery posted a statement saying: ‘Development in most forms is a positive thing, but when development results in the closure of six all-year-round active businesses contributing to the economic viability of the area, it most definitely is not.’

When The Southern Star spoke to the prospective developer he said: ‘I, nor any company associated with me, have not bought those buildings and I will not be purchasing those buildings.’

His comment was made after 100 people carrying a variety of posters – including one that said ‘Save the heart of Schull’ – gathered on Schull’s Main Street before Christmas.

The gathering was described as an act of solidarity for each of the businesses, including the Blue House Gallery which has 62 artists on its books, as well as the award-winning theatre, art and filming hub, The Loft.

The organisers of the gathering issued a statement saying the closure of one business in any community would be hard to withstand, but the possible closure of six unique enterprises would impact not just the economic standing of the village but its overall attractiveness.

Today, Schull boasts 40 diverse yearround businesses on its Main Streets including restaurants and pubs, as well as a range of craft, fashion, health food, floristry, chandlery, and the art gallery.

At the centre of the village, there is a large supermarket and a hotel that commands panoramic views of the bay. Local TD Michael Collins (Ind) told The Southern Star he would like to see a prospective buyer submit a development plan for Schull.

‘I would like to see if we can work out a way that existing, viable rent-paying businesses can be incorporated into that plan,’ said the TD. ‘And I would also like to see the plan include a community facility for the village. I would be happy to work with any future purchaser to make sure that existing proper rent paying tenants will be incorporated into any new development, and make the case to have a much-needed community space incorporated into any new development.’

Helen O’Keeffe, director of the Blue House Gallery, told The Southern Star that there is now a potential purchaser ‘who has the interests of Schull at heart.’

‘If that sale goes through, we are hopeful that it will be business as usual,’ she added.