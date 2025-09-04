End of an era in Bandon as Mabel closes doors for good

HAVING served the needs of ladies fashion in Bandon for the past 33 years, Mabel Deane of Mabel’s Ladies Fashion & Footwear closed its doors for the final time last Saturday.

It was a poignant day for Mabel and her husband Jim as they said goodbye to their staff – Ann Walsh, Maura Quinlan and Sandra Daly – and their many loyal customers and friends.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Mabel said she has done her duty and is happy now to retire after so many years involved in retail.

‘I will probably miss being in the shop and meeting and chatting with my customers. I’ve no plans yet but will probably take it easy,’ said Mabel.

‘I’m happy now to retire after 33 years in business.’

She paid special mention to her loyal staff and also thanked her valued customers who have called in to the shop in recent weeks with gifts, cakes and best wishes.

‘I want to thank everyone who has supported me over the past 33 years. Myself and Jim will be here in the shop until Saturday September 6th if people need any last-minute items.’