Breaking: Bandon casino not to proceed

Cork County Council had granted planning permission to Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd to change the use of the former Stables Bar at 1 Oliver Plunkett Street at ground level to a gaming and amusement arcade complex, despite numerous objections from locals and various groups.

However, Sean O'Donovan of Bandon Connects and Adrian Lenihan of Recovery Coach confirmed this afternoon in a video posted online that the company is withdrawing its planning application.

In a statement sent to Sean and Adrian, Leeside Leisure Centre Ltd said that after carefully considering the matter and in consultation with relevant stakeholders in particular Adrian, the company said they have decided that the most appropriate action is not to proceed with this development at that property.

'We are really excited that this has come to an end and we want to thank everyone who supported the campaign against it,' said Sean.

Almost 400 people attended a protest in the town on Tuesday night against plans for the casino.