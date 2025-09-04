Clonakilty distillery wants a fourth warehouse

CLONAKILTY DISTILLERY is seeking planning permission for a fourth whiskey maturation warehouse at Derryvreen near Rossmore, an extension to a complex already granted permission in May 2022.

Documents with the application say the existing development has ‘positively contributed to the growth and success’ of both the company and the wider West Cork economy, and the expansion is necessary ‘due to the success and growing demand for Clonakilty whiskey both locally and internationally’.

As part of the proposed development, the wastewater treatment unit will be decommissioned and relocated to the back of the warehouses, and they say, well in excess of the minimum distance requirements from nearby waterbodies.

There is an estimated 1,548 cubic metres of whiskey in the three existing warehouses at Derryvreen; the planned fourth warehouse will store an additional 910 cubic metres of maturing whiskey.

The whiskey must be stored for a minimum of three years, while the overall average storage period is five years.

As a flammable liquid, whiskey has the potential to be considered harmful to the public or the environment, but the volume that will be stored in Derryvreen is, it is stated, ‘well below the 5,000 tonnes’ limit for COMAH Health and Safety Authority regulations.

According to the application documents, he fourth warehouse will not result in additional traffic, and the impact on the landscape is considered to be visually insignificant.

The site is about 10 kilometres from the distillery, and there are about two deliveries a week on a small rigid truck.

Twice a month, empty casks will be delivered by articulated truck, and other traffic like cars or small vans would average five a day.

A decision is due by Cork County Council by the end of September.