Gather for Gaza in Goleen Harbour

This upcoming weekend September 5th and 6th, ‘Gather for Gaza’ returns to Goleen Harbour for the second year.

The Harbour will host the popular ska reggae band MangoMoon on Friday evening, September 5th, followed by city band Wiggle with their unique digi-dub sound.

On Saturday there’s a full programme including kids entertainment, target archery, basketry, coastal foraging, woodland walks, saunas and hot tubs.

There will also be a celebration of Palestinian culture and food, with music from artists like Irene, Katina O’Kane, Camilla Grieshel, Maurice Seezer, Ciara O’Driscoll and Bertrand, as well as the much-welcome return of The Great Shakes and The Calvinists. Dance into the night with DJs Danny Marshall and Bristol’s Queen Bee, for a finish by Sunday lunchtime with mellow vibes.

A festival ticket is €70, and with camping, €90. All profits will be going towards Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and Takeru Team. MAP work for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees, while Takeru Team are a charity formed in Gaza by Bilal Mohammed, a social worker and community leader.