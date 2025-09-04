Gourmet West Cork produce top of pops

A WEST CORK producer is among the Irish-made artisanal brands handpicked by Lidl to feature in its new programme aimed at promoting local suppliers.

Second Street Bakeshop gourmet toffee popcorn is one of 45 new products to feature in the German retail chain’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme.

The initiative promises shoppers a real taste of home as 45 new products from more than 25 local producers hit the shelves of Lidl’s 229 stores nationwide from Thursday September 11th.

Flying the flag for West Cork is Second Street Bakeshop, Carrigaline, selling quintessential American-style toffee popcorn with an Irish twist.

Also due to be stocked on shelves are Billy and Bernard Cotter, farmers turned producers from Castletownroche in North Cork, who were inspired by the health benefits of oats as a wholesome grain and diversified into Cotter Farm’s Gluten Free Porridge.

The collection ranges from convenience meals to Kombucha, baked gooods and wellness favourites like Sleepsound’s Pillow Spray and Serenity Balm.

Now in its ninth year, Lidl Ireland’s Kickstart programme is supported by Bord Bia and aims to support small and medium-sized local producers to grow their brand, build their supply and reach new customer audiences.

Working with Ireland’s leading discount retailer, who last year in a record investment procured more than €1.67 billion worth of goods and services from a growing network of almost 1,800 Irish producers and businesses, the programme supports small producers to upscale.

Kickstart suppliers also benefit from a free six-month development programme delivered by industry experts which covers key disciplines such as quality control, supply chain management, branding and distribution.